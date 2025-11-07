'Vande Mataram' represents determination, commitment and hope of nation, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 7 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday stated that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) celebrated 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. He noted that 'Vande Mataram' represents the determination, commitment and hope of a nation and inspires people to realise a shared dream and collective destiny.

EAM Jaishankar, Secretary (East), MEA, P Kumaran, Secretary (South), MEA, Neena Malhotra, MEA's Secretary, Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and other officials were present to mark the commemoration of 150 years of the national song.

"MEA joins the nation in celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. 'Vande Mataram' represents the determination, commitment and hope of a nation. Today, it inspires us to realize a shared dream and collective destiny. As PM Narendra Modi noted, 'Vande Mataram' has Bharat at its core and will always be an inspiration for us," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the national song at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, saying that during the era of slavery, 'Vande Mataram' became the voice of India’s awakening.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “From the eternal journey of humankind, we have learned and drawn new conclusions from time to time. Based on those learnings, we shaped and refined the values and ideals of our civilisation. Our ancestors, sages, seers, and divine souls gave us a distinct cultural identity.”

PM Modi continued, “During the era of slavery, 'Vande Mataram' became the voice of India’s awakening -- a declaration that the chains of bondage binding Maa Bharati would be broken by her own children, who would then become the makers of their own destiny. 'Vande Mataram' has always been relevant and has achieved immortality. The first line, ‘Sujalam suphalam, malayaja shitalam, shasyashyamalam, Mataram!’ means we bow down to our land, abundant in natural beauty and prosperity. This is the thousand-year-old identity of India. This land has always possessed the power to yield gold.”

“In 1875, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee published 'Vande Mataram' in 'Bangadarshan'; some thought it was merely a song. But gradually, it became the collective voice of India’s awakening, the united cry of millions that echoed the spirit of revolution and the emotions of every Indian,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “Even amid dire circumstances -- pain, destruction, and despair all around, Bankim Babu envisioned a prosperous India. He firmly believed that no matter how difficult the times, India could revive its golden era. That’s why he invoked the call of 'Vande Mataram'.”

According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the year 2025 marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The national song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami on November 7, 1875, first appeared in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' as part of his novel 'Anandamath'.

The song invokes the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity, and divinity, giving poetic expression to India’s spirit of unity and self-respect. Over time, it became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.

