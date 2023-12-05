Vanessa Hudgens reportedly marries Cole Tucker in beach ceremony

Los Angeles, Dec 5 Actress Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker have reportedly got married.

The two have been dating for four years and reportedly got hitched in Tulum, Mexico on December 2.

The marriage rumours started after photographs from their apparent beach wedding surfaced online over the weekend, with one screenshot going viral on X that showed 'High School Musical' star Vanessa dressed in a white Galia Lahav gown in a photograph with her manager, Evan Hainey.

Evan said in a caption alongside the image, "Congratulations @vanessahudgens & @cotuck on your beautiful wedding this weekend! Love to see you both so happy!"

The actress' former 'High School Musical' co-star Monique Coleman, 43, also appeared to be in attendance for the wedding and posted photos from Tulum on her Instagram Story, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress and Cole sparked rumours they were engaged in February, with Vanessa confirming the talk a week later. She captioned a photo posted on Instagram of her huge engagement ring a week after the talk started, "YES. We couldn't be happier."

Hudgens and her friends then celebrated her upcoming wedding with a funeral-themed bachelorette party in October. She also gave a glimpse of her wedding plans in May, saying on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' she was open to eloping.

The two started dating in 2020 and took their romance "Instagram-official" in February 2021. The actress previously dated 'Elvis' Oscar-nominee Austin Butler, 32, for nearly nine years before they split in January 2020.

