Vanessa Hudgens seen in white dress on beach amid swirling wedding rumours

Los Angeles, Dec 4 Actress Vanessa Hudgens was spotted wearing a white dress amid rumours she has tied the knot with Cole Tucker.

Over the weekend, a photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) of the actress, 34, posing on the beach barefoot in a casual white dress, reports People magazine.

Further fueling speculation that Vanessa celebrated her wedding, her former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman posted a video on her Instagram story showing footage of a tropical setting in Tulum, Mexico, where the nuptials are believed to have taken place.

"Last morning in paradise," Monique wrote in the caption.

Vanessa and Cole, 27, first shared the news that they were engaged in a joint Instagram post on February 9.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," the pair wrote, alongside a photo of the couple embracing by the Seine in Paris and a close-up image of Vanessa' oval-shaped diamond ring.

The ‘Downtown Owl’ star told People in March that the proposal took her completely by surprise.

"We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," she said.

"It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

As per People, Vanessa opened up about wedding planning earlier this year during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, admitting that the process had her feeling a bit "lost."

"It's hard," she told host Drew Barrymore. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope”.

Her baseball player fiancee, meanwhile, was taking a more relaxed approach to things.

"I mean he just wants to get married to me," Vanessa shared. "He's like, 'Whatever you want babe'".

