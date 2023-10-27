Vani Sarraju Rao appointed as next Ambassador of India to Italy

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Vani Sarraju Rao has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Rao, who is a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA.

She succeeds Neena Malhotra.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor