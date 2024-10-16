"Varanasi touched my soul": US envoy Garcetti on experiencing Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Uttar Pradesh [India], October 16 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently visited Varanasi, exploring its ghats and temples, and witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The US Ambassador was deeply moved by the Ganga Aarti, and said that the aarti "was more than just a ceremony; it was a beautiful reminder of how tradition shapes us."

Garcetti posted photos of his trip to Varansi on X and wrote, "Namaste Varanasi! I'm excited to finally visit the "City of Light." Looking forward to exploring the beautiful ghats, ancient temples, and timeless traditions of this vibrant city."

In another post, he wrote, "The Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was more than just a ceremony; it was a beautiful reminder of how tradition shapes us. The lights reflecting on the river and the sound of bells echoing in the night create an unforgettable atmosphere. Varanasi, you've touched my soul."

The US Ambassador also shared photos of sunrise over the Ganges River from the Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Experiencing the sunrise over the Ganges from Asi Ghat was nothing short of surreal. What a joy to share this moment with so many others, who gathered in the early hours to witness such beauty!"

Earlier on October 12, Garcetti on the occasion of Vijayadashmi visited pandals in West Bangal's Kolkata.

He shared a post on X and wrote, "Pandal hopping in Kolkata during Durga Puja is an experience like no other! Every pandal and home puja tells a story and celebrates the unique spirit and heritage of the season. It's such an honor to be part of this beautiful blend of art, history, culture, and community."

Earlier on October 12, Garcetti visited pandals in West Bengal's Kolkata.

"Every pandal and home puja tells a story and celebrates the unique spirit and heritage of the season. It's such an honor to be part of this beautiful blend of art, history, culture, and community," the post added.

