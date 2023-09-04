Vardhan Puri confirms working with Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt on his next film

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actor Vardhan Puri, who made his debut in 2019 with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui', has confirmed collaborating with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt for his next film which is currently untitled.

The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, has been written by Mahesh Bhatt. The actor said that the three of them had been planning this collaboration for a long time.

Recollecting his first meeting with Mahesh Bhatt, the actor said: “Interestingly the first time I met Mahesh Bhatt sahab in 2015, he told me that we will be working together in the future, and his prophecy is coming true.”

With Vikram as the director, one would assume that the film is in the horror genre, but Vardhan revealed that it is much more than just that. He said that the film is essentially a love story but is also garnished with Vikram’s signature elements of horror. “I am blessed to be working with such terrific filmmakers. I loved the script due to the fine balance it holds between commercialism and realism and I was sold completely during the first narration itself,” he said.

The shoot for the film is currently underway, and the actor is making the most of his time with these two makers. He further mentioned, "Being directed by Vikram sir’s experienced mind is like going to acting school every day. He’s a hyper creative cinephile, obsessed with his craft. What I love most about him is his kind and loving nature which makes one feel safe and secure on set. He is so loving with his artists that they want to give him their 500%."

He is equally in awe of Mahesh Bhatt. The actor shared: “A fabulous thing about my experience on this film until now has been the fact that Mahesh Bhatt sahab is on our sets spending so much time with us. He is so passionate about cinema and his understanding of the medium is so deep. He directs us often and gives the most wonderful notes and instructions to us artists, taking the film to another level altogether.”

Vardhan shared that he will resume with the next schedule of the film in a few weeks.

The yet-to-be-titled film stars Avika Gor opposite Vardhan and he is quite excited about this on-screen pairing. Talking about his co-star, he said: “I am really enjoying working with Avika. She is extremely professional and a talent to reckon with. We’ve become good friends since we are both passionate about acting and writing. Since she’s been acting for the screen since such a young age, her experience is tremendous. There’s always much to learn from your co-actors.”

Apart from these two stalwarts, the actor is working with a bunch of established filmmakers including national award winning director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on his next. The film titled 'Nautanki' also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the late actor, Satish Kaushik.

