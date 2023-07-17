Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

New Delhi, July 17 With a riveting trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' that was launched on a massive scale in Dubai, the film has been teasing the audience, keeping them on their toes until it launches.

Relenting to the countless requests from loyal fans, Varun and Janhvi arranged a special screening of the film for hundreds of lucky fans, as they were amongst the first to watch the film before its global premiere.

The screening was filled with whistles, claps, woots, and cheers throughout, which only grew louder. Until the moment that Varun and Janhvi surprised everyone by making an appearance at the end, interacting with fans, answering questions, clicking pictures, and even hugging a few at which point the decibel level reached its loudest.

Varun took to Instagram Stories and posted a glimpse of the screening. He wrote: "The first fan screening for bawaal. This means everything to us."

'Bawaal' is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

It will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor