Varun Sharma seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actor Varun Sharma, who is known for his role as Choocha in the Fukrey film series, recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The actor went there to seek blessings for the remarkable success of 'Fukrey 3', which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office this week.

The Golden Temple, also known as the Harmandir Sahib, is not only a religious shrine for Sikhs but a symbol of peace, unity, and humility.

Varun, who has garnered immense popularity for his endearing portrayal of Choocha, understands the importance of staying grounded despite the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

The actor spent hours within the serene premises of the Golden Temple, bowing his head in reverence, and seeking the blessings of the divine.

The success of 'Fukrey 3', the third instalment in the highly popular comedy series, has solidified Varun's position in the Indian film industry.

After paying his respects and seeking divine guidance, Varun is now gearing up for his next project, promising his fans yet another memorable performance.

The actor said: "The success of 'Fukrey 3' has been remarkable. It's a reminder that hard work and dedication can take you places you've never imagined. As I bask in the glory of this love coming our way, I'm more motivated than ever to continue giving my best in every role I take on.”

“Success is just the beginning, the journey of creating memorable cinema continues with even greater passion and commitment," said the actor.

