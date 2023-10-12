"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam an eternal mission of India": ICCR president

New York [US], October 12 : President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Vinay Sahasrabuddhe at the International Conference on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam stressed that 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is not just the permanent but eternal mission of India and cultural relations are the vehicle to accomplish this mission.

Expressing his delight as he addressed the conference, Sahasrabuddhe said, "It's a matter of great pleasure and also a privilege to deliver this keynote address at this conference on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the World as One Family. It is also very natural for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Permanent Mission of India to join hands in organizing this conference..."

"It is historic that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is being discussed where it requires to be discussed," he further said.

In a post on X, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) tweeted, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is not just the Permanent but eternal Mission of India & cultural relations are the vehicle to accomplish this mission." President, ICCR Dr. @Vinay1011 at the international conference on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, organised by ICCR & @IndiaUNNewYork at @UN!"

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York also shared a post on their social media 'X', stressing that the International Conference on "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam featured illuminating panel discussions and a vibrant Bharatanatyam dance.

The UN headquarters hosted a special event on October 10, organized by the Permanent Mission of India in partnership with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, as the International Conference on "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World Is One Family) which brought together global leaders, thinkers, and experts to celebrate unity, cooperation, and the ancient Indian philosophy of oneness.

"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, rooted in Indian civilization, envisions the unity of humanity as one single family. This philosophy resonates more than ever in today's interconnected world, with instant communication and global travel. It emphasizes the importance of common humanity, shared development goals, and pursuing international peace based on rules. The philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has evolved from the pages of sacred scriptures to the forefront of international discourse," the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said in an official statement.

The theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" encapsulates all countries' global and domestic agendas and ensures that no one gets left behind in the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 Agenda.

Moreover, "the conference featured a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, opening remarks by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, a keynote address by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and special remarks by Mr. Dennis Francis, President of the UN General Assembly," the statement said.

During the conference, two-panel discussions were held, chaired by Ambassador Vijay K Nambiar and Suresh Prabhu. The first session explored "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and International Peacekeeping Forces," where experts discussed how this philosophy can guide international peace efforts, spotlighting India's immense contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security.

"The second session delved into "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and tackling Climate Change, Biodiversity loss, and Environment Pollution," addressing the role of global cooperation in environmental sustainability," it added.

The conference also emphasized the need for global solutions to challenges such as climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. India's concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) promotes sustainable practices and aligns with the SDG 2030 Agenda.

According to the statement, India's rich dance culture was exquisitely represented by Bharatanatyam exponents Sophia Salingaros and Jeeno Joseph curated by Battery Dance Artistic Director and Founder, Jonathan Hollander. They presented "Ardhanareeshwara", which depicts the half man - half woman Hindu deity representing Shiva and his consort Parvati as one, the male and female essence merged together."

This conference marked a harmonious step towards global unity and collective action for a better tomorrow.

