VBMP protest camp marks 5,857 days as it vows continued resistance against enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], June 23 : The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) protest camp, situated in front of the Quetta Press Club, has reached its 5,857th day today, according to The Balochistan Post (tbp). This represents over 16 years of persistent resistance against enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

During the event, political and social figures, including Mir Bijjar Marri, Mahmood Bhadini, Suresh Bugti, and others, visited the camp to show their support for the families of the missing individuals, as reported by TBP.

In his remarks to the delegation, VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch highlighted the ongoing struggle and the injustices faced by the Baloch community at the hands of the state. He remarked, "Not only is Pakistan committing genocide against the Baloch people, but it is also becoming a sore for the entire region. The state is implementing various new forms of torture to suppress the Baloch movement," the TBP report noted.

Mama Qadeer further stated that despite the state's "oppression," Baloch political activists, student organisations, and other groups continue to advance, undeterred by the challenges they encounter. "Wars are not solely won by power or numbers; they are won by those who stand for the truth. Today, it is our national responsibility to ensure that the tree planted by our martyrs does not wither. The light they have ignited with their blood has spread globally, and we must shield it from storms," he expressed, as quoted by the TBP report.

Reflecting on the protracted fight for the recovery of the missing persons, Mama Qadeer remarked that the movement has revealed the true nature of the ruling elites, showcasing their indifference towards the rights of the Baloch people. "I want to convey that there is a limit to oppression. You have shattered countless families, taken brothers from their sisters, orphaned children, saddened mothers, and left the elderly in despair. For the Baloch, death, sacrifice, and imprisonment are not novel concepts, yet we persist in our struggle with awareness and resolve."

In closing, Mama Qadeer underscored that the "martyrdom" of Baloch individuals has not weakened the community but has made them even more resilient and determined. "Following these sacrifices, questions are beginning to arise regarding the very existence of Pakistan. The blood of Baloch martyrs flowing across various parts of our motherland is starting to yield results. Our struggle is gaining international recognition, and the voice of the Baloch is now resonating in global forums."

