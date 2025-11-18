VBMP protest crosses 6,000 days; BNM Chairman says struggle for missing Baloch will continue

Paris [France], November 18 : The protest camp established by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has reached 6,000 days, signifying over sixteen years of ongoing demonstrations by the families of those who have been forcibly disappeared in Balochistan, as noted by Baloch National Movement Chairman Naseem Baluch in a post on X.

He referred to this prolonged sit-in as one of the most resilient protest movements globally, yet it remains largely overlooked by the Pakistani government.

In his post, Baluch emphasised that the camp has become a representation of bravery, perseverance, and the unwavering determination of families searching for their missing relatives. Leading this fight is Mama Qadeer Baloch, the vice chairman of the VBMP, whose name is now closely associated with the campaign for the safe return of Baloch missing individuals. Baluch remarked that although Mama Qadeer is currently not well and is resting at home, his moral guidance stays strong despite his absence from the camp.

The demonstration started in Quetta in 2009 after Mama Qadeer's son, Jaleel Reki, was taken by security forces, went missing, and was subsequently found dead and disposed of. Baluch stated that instead of succumbing to sorrow, Mama Qadeer channelled his personal tragedy into a broader mission to advocate for every family looking for their disappeared members.

Since its inception, the VBMP camp has relocated to Quetta, Karachi, and Islamabad at various times, often enduring harsh weather conditions, threats, and political strife. Despite these adversities, Baluch mentioned that the camp has never shut down.

A significant moment in the movement, as mentioned in his post, was the long march led by Mama Qadeer, joined by families like Sammi Deen, Farzana Majeed, and Ali Haidar. They trekked over 2,000 kilometres from Quetta to Karachi and then to Islamabad, carrying pictures of their missing loved ones. Baluch characterised the march as a worldwide emblem of peaceful resistance, although the authorities failed to respond to their requests upon their arrival in the federal capital.

Marking the milestone of 6,000 days of protest, Baluch observed that the VBMP camp embodies the narrative of people who refuse to relinquish their quest for truth and justice. Even as Mama Qadeer's health declines, the movement he has established continues with unwavering resolve and, as he expressed, will endure as long as enforced disappearances persist in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor