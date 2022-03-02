Vedanta board approves third interim dividend for FY22

New Delhi, March 2 Multinational mining company Vedanta's Board on Wednesday approved the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year FY22.

It would cost the company around Rs 4,832 crore, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

"The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, March 10, 2022," the filling added saying the said dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under the law.

On Wednesday, the shares of the company settled 1.6 per cent higher at Rs 386.4.

Since the start of 2022, the shares rose around 10 per cent, exchange data showed.

