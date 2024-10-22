Venezuela confirms arrest of ex-oil chief for 'serious crimes'

Caracas, Oct 22 Venezuelan authorities have confirmed the arrest of former Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea on charges of committing "serious crimes" that threaten national interests, the Public Prosecutor's Office has announced.

Tellechea was taken into custody early Sunday morning following an "exhaustive scientific investigation", Xinhua news agency reported, citing an official statement issued on Monday.

One of the charges alleges that the former official was involved in "the delivery of the Automated Control and Command System" of the state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), to a company "controlled by the intelligence services" of the United States. The automated system, referred to as the "brain" of PDVSA, plays a critical role in its operations.

Tellechea also served as president of PDVSA from 2023 to 2024 and was appointed minister of industries and national production in August this year, a position from which he was dismissed last Friday.

