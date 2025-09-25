Venezuela Earthquake: 6.2 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Zulia State, Felt in Colombia Too

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck northwest Venezuela today at 3:51 IST, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Officials reported that the tremor’s epicenter was located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east-northeast of Mene Grande in Zulia state, roughly 370 miles (600 kilometers) from Caracas, the nation’s capital. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 5 miles (7.8 kilometers), intensifying its impact. Residents across multiple states and even parts of neighboring Colombia felt the tremors, prompting widespread concern. Emergency services immediately began assessing the situation as aftershocks were feared in the affected zones.

The strong quake led to precautionary evacuations of homes, workplaces, and other buildings across Zulia and adjoining regions. Many people rushed outdoors in fear, especially in border areas, where the tremors were felt most strongly. The vibrations were also reported across Colombia, though no immediate damage or casualties were confirmed in either country. Despite the magnitude of the quake, state-run television did not interrupt its regular programming. Even during a science program hosted by President Nicolás Maduro, no official broadcast alerts were issued, leaving citizens reliant on social media for updates. Calm but confusion spread as people awaited details.

About an hour after the earthquake, Venezuela’s Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez issued a statement through the Telegram app. He reported that the country’s Venezuelan Foundation for Technological Research had documented two separate tremors measuring 3.9 and 5.4 on the Richter scale. Ñáñez clarified that one occurred in Zulia state while the other was recorded in Barinas state. However, he made no mention of the larger 6.2-magnitude quake reported by the USGS. This discrepancy left many residents questioning the government’s communication and transparency about the seriousness of the situation and its potential risks to the affected regions.

The epicenter of the major earthquake, Mene Grande, lies along the eastern shore of Lake Maracaibo, a region that plays a critical role in Venezuela’s oil industry. This area is home to significant petroleum infrastructure and contributes heavily to the country’s economy, as Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves. The incident has raised concerns about possible disruptions to oil operations, though no damage has yet been confirmed. Experts stress that seismic activity in such regions can pose long-term risks to vital energy assets. Monitoring teams are continuing to evaluate the situation to safeguard both lives and resources.