Venezuela: Heavy Gunfire Heard, Drones Spotted Near Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas; No US Involvement

Gunfire and drones were seen outside the Miraflores Presidential Palace in the capital city of Venezuela on Monday night, January 5 (local time), in what was said to be a case of "friendly fire." Chaos erupted in the region due to the firing days after former president Nicolás Maduro was kidnapped by the US military in a nighttime operation.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed what appeared to be drone lights and gunmen moving on the street near the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Videos learned to be shared by residents in the area from the house windows.

A senior White House official told the media that they are monitoring heavy gunfire near Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas. The Administration is closely tracking the reports of gunfire out of Venezuela. The U.S. is not involved."

🚨 Justo Ahora



Se confirma que el caos que vivió Caracas esta noche por casi una hora fue un caso de “fuego amigo”.



La Policía Nacional Bolivariana atacó un dron, probablemente de las FANB, que sobrevolaba el Palacio de Miraflores…👇 https://t.co/COR36PD9Ospic.twitter.com/vCCxLjq2sC — Vicente Gálvez (@Vicente_Galvez) January 6, 2026

During the US military operation in Caracas, Maduro and his wife were handcuffed and brought to US. He had spent the night in a federal jail in Brooklyn before being transported to a Manhattan courthouse fora hearing over criminal and drug charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro was brought to the US to "face justice". Maduro pleaded not guilty in the US court on Monday. His lawyers said they would challenge the legality of the US operation.