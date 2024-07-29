Venezuela kicks off presidential election

Caracas, July 29 Venezuelans went to polling stations across the country and cast ballots in the presidential election.

Aime Nogal Mendez, a member of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said she has been "touring voting centres" since early Sunday morning.

The official CNE account on social media platform X clarified that, according to the law, voters must show their ID card to vote, even if it is expired. Polling stations will be open from 6:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) to 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), and will stay open as long as there are people waiting to vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minutes after the voting process began, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros, who's seeking a third term in office, cast his vote at Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas. He said the election had started peacefully and called for high voter turnout.

"I am sure everything will go well, and tomorrow will be a beautiful day," Maduro told the media.

"Respect for the electoral process is respect for the Constitution," said the President, highlighting the need for all participating political forces to respect the electoral authority and recognise the official results of the National Electoral Council.

Maduro is running against nine presidential candidates. Of all the candidates, Edmundo Gonzalez, a retired diplomat, is seen as a significant challenge to Maduro.

More than 21.6 million Venezuelans will vote to choose from among the 10 presidential candidates. The head of state will lead the nation from 2025 to 2031.

