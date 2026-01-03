Venezuela: Multiple Explosions in Caracas; Suspected Fighter Jets Spotted (Watch Videos)

Multiple explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday, December 3. Videos shared on social media sites, including X (formerly Twitter) show several blasts with smoke emanating from the scene.

A video shared on Instagram story shows fighter jets in the sky with explosions in the background amid suspected US airstrikes on Caracas, Venezuela.

Another video shared on X shows a massive fire due to explosions from suspected US airstrikes in Caracas. However, no official statement from Venezuelan officials regarding the US attack.

Eyewitnesses who shared visuals said loud sounds like blasts were heard across the city on Saturday. According to The Hindustan Times, the South Caracas region saw a blackout in the region as a power cut was reported.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosions or reported any injuries. Emergency services and security forces were seen responding as authorities began assessing the situation.

The US government has been building pressure on Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s authoritarian president, for months. Explosions in the country came after months of threats, warnings of drug smuggling from President Donald Trump and his administration. The US State Department has branded Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as the head of a “narco-terrorist” state. US officials have called him an illegitimate leader and have accused him of controlling criminal groups tied to drug trafficking. However, Maduro denied the US charges.