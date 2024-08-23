Venezuelan top court validates presidential election results

Caracas, Aug 23 Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has validated the results of the presidential elections held last month, which declared that Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as president of Venezuela.

The National Electoral Council announced that the Electoral Chamber of the court validated the results of the presidential election on July 28, the president of the court Caryslia Beatriz Rodriguez read the ruling.

The ruling was "verified in an unrestricted and unequivocal manner" by national and international electoral experts who participated in the auditing process, she was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The electoral experts said that the results "are supported by the tally sheets" generated by the voting machines, the court's president added.

All the electoral material consigned by the National Electoral Council and the political parties remained in the custody of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ, she said.

