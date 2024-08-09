Venezuela's President Maduro bans X in country for 10 days amid uproar over disputed election

Caracas [Venezuela], August 9 : Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered a 10-day ban on the social media platform, X, on Friday, as the country deals with outrage due to the disputed elections, reported Al Jazeera.

Venezuela's President accused Elon Musk of "inciting hate and fascism", and said that he signed a resolution presented by telecommunications regulator Conatel which "has decided to take social network X out of circulation for 10 days."

"Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself," Maduro said following a march by pro-government groups, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"X get out of Venezuela for 10 days!," he said in a speech that was broadcast on state television.

The election authorities declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 election with 51.2 per cent of votes, however, have yet to release detailed results.

It further said that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who had been leading in opinion polls, got 44.2 per cent.

The announcement led to widespread accusations of fraud which also spread across social media.

Following this, the protests from Venezuelans spread nationwide and abroad, demanding Maduro to step down and honour a win by Gonzalez, Al Jazeera reported.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico on Thursday called on the National Electoral Council (CNE) to publish the vote tallies.

Meanwhile, the opposition said that it won in a landslide and warned Thursday of a potential mass exodus if Maduro is allowed to remain in power.

Maduro and Musk have frequently traded accusations and barbs, with the billionaire comparing the president with a donkey, as reported by Al Jazeera.

They have also offered and accepted challenges to fight each other in comments on X and via Venezuelan state television.

Musk used the social network to accuse the Venezuela leader of a "great electoral fraud", and wrote in a post on Monday, "Shame on the dictator Maduro".

Maduro has slammed Musk for being a driving force behind protests and dissent following the election, reported Al Jazeera.

This week, Maduro also urged supporters to abandon Meta-owned WhatsApp in favour of Telegram or WeChat, and said that the messaging app was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.

The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado and Gonzalez, said they have copies of the tallies that show it won the election with more than 7 million votes, compared with Maduro's 3.3 million votes.

The US, Argentina and Chile have refused to recognise Maduro's claimed victory, instead urging transparency and the publication of the voting tallies. However, China and Russia have congratulated Maduro on his victory.

"The voices of Venezuelan voters will not be silenced by repression, censorship, or disinformation. The world is watching," Brian A Nichols, the assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs at the US Department of State, said in a post on X.

