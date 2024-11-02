"Verification patrolling has commenced... in Demchok and Depsang": MEA on disengagement between India and China

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that verification patrolling has commenced in Demchok and Depsang, paving the way for coordinated patrolling to begin once the disengagement is fully finalized.

This development follows an agreement reached on October 21, 2024, between India and China on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, bringing an end to the over four-year military standoff.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, ""On October 21, 2024, the last phase of disengagement was agreed upon between India and China. As a result, verification patrolling has commenced on mutually agreed terms in Demchok and Depsang. We will keep you updated."

Notably, in a significant diplomatic development, India and China held their first bilateral talks in five years on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, marking a crucial step towards mending the strained relations between the two neighbouring countries, which have been marred by a prolonged military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Jaiswal said, "The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place in Kazan. It was bilaterally arranged."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while addressing the media in Kazan, stated that "this agreement is the outcome of extensive discussions over the past several weeks with Chinese interlocutors at both diplomatic and military levels."

He noted that military commanders have been involved in negotiations aimed at addressing the tensions that have persisted since 2020.

Misri explained that the agreement signifies a path toward disengagement and a potential resolution of the issues that arose during the significant confrontations in 2020.

He recalled the clashes that occurred between the People's Liberation Army of China and the Indian Army, particularly highlighting the violent encounters in June 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

"On several areas along the Line of Actual Control, we held discussions with Chinese interlocutors both on diplomatic as well as the military levels through meeting with military commanders at various levels. These discussions had in the past resulted in the resolution of standoffs at various locations. There are some locations and areas where stand-offs had not been resolved," said Misri.

The disengagement is seen as a first concrete step towards restoring the pre-2020 status quo ante. Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides, was the most severe conflict between the two nations in decades. Additionally, agreements have been reached in other sectors along the LAC.

India and China emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border, underscoring that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity should form the foundation of their relationship. PM Modi highlighted that the restoration of peace in the border areas is essential for the normalisation of bilateral relations.

