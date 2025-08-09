"Very crucial time in world affairs": Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Modi-Putin conversation

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev says that the recent telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin comes at a "very crucial time in world affairs" and signals the emergence of a new global order.

"This conversation between PM Modi and President Putin is coming at a very crucial time in world affairs...This conversation, to me, shows that a new world matrix is under construction, a new world order is under construction...So, India is charting its own independent foreign policy, Russia is charting its own..." Sachdev told ANI.

He added, "The timing was not any ordinary timing. India's NSA Ajit Doval has been in Moscow for the last couple of days. He has had background level meetings with President Putin and his officials, I would assume. And also, today is the deadline for Russia imposed by America to come up with a peace plan or to cease its conflict with Ukraine. In the background of this, this conversation is extremely important."

Sachdev further noted, "India is also facing tariffs of 50% by America to which the Govt of India is standing up and saying that we will take decisions only in our sole national interest."

"This conversation, to me, shows that a new world matrix is under construction, a new world order is under construction. Right now, the conversations between world leaders at such critical timings are extremely important," he said.

Sachdev emphasised that the conversation strengthens the strategic position of both countries. "I think this also gives a leverage to Putin that if his relations with India are even on a more solid footing, then he can negotiate with even more strength with Trump vs today's deadline."

"On the other hand, it gives us also leverage and we show to the world that we have a committed partner in Russia for some of our needs. So, India is charting its own independent foreign policy, Russia is charting its own..." he said.

This strategic partnership was evident during the recent "very good and detailed" telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. During the call, Modi thanked Putin for updating him on the latest developments in Ukraine. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Modi also invited Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the call took place amid "ongoing tensions" following the US tariff decision. President Putin briefed PM Modi on Ukraine and both sides reiterated their desire to strengthen long-standing ties.

