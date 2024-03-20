"Very excited...big fan of Modi ji": Locals in Bhutan thrilled as PM Modi set to visit Himalayan nation tomorrow

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 20 : As Bhutan gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the Himalayan nation are equally eager to accord a warm welcome to him, saying they are excited to host him.

PM Modi is set to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 21-22, which will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between the two neighbouring nations across various sectors.

The Himalayan nation is decked up with posters and billboards of PM Modi all across the nation, welcoming him to Bhutan.

While speaking to ANI, a Bhutanese local said, "So, tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister (PM Modi) is visiting our country- Bhutan, so I am very excited and I am a very big fan of Modi ji."

Meanwhile, another local showed excitement about the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan, and said, "It is an honour that the Indian Prime Minister is coming here tomorrow. We are excited to welcome him. We are blessed and it is important for both the countries to extend the relationship."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting our country tomorrow...hope our bilateral relations will be strengthened, " another local said.

In Bhutan, different posters have been put up at various places in the city along with the flags of both countries.

Moreover, PM Modi's visit will see the high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan. During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA said.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has also made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor