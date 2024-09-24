"Very good meeting": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on bilateral talks with PM Modi in New York

New York [US], September 24 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was "very good."

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Monday.

"Very good meeting," Zelenskyy toldon Tuesday. He was answering a query about his meeting with PM Modi.

During the meeting, the two leaders recalled PM Modi's recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties.

The situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward on pursuing a path to peace also figured prominently in their discussions.

Prime Minister reiterated India's clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders. He conveyed that India remains open to provide all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

PM Modi had visited Ukraine on August 23 and it was first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992

Their meeting on the sidelines of UNGA was the third between the two leaders in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, India has called for a peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to these issues as well as the PM's recent visit to Ukraine to make for "peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict."

"This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the space of probably three months...Their discussions on all matters, the bilateral issues as well as issues surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Zelenskyy was very appreciative of India's attention to these issues and said that the Prime Minister's visit had been highly appreciated and he thanked the Prime Minister for the efforts that he was making for peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict," Misri said.

"Both sides appreciated that there was positive momentum on a lot of issues in the bilateral relationship and they agreed to remain in close touch either directly or through exchanges of visits at various other levels," he added.

During the briefing, Misri also informed that the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was requested from the Ukrainian side.

Misri said that PM Modi has been in touch with Russian President Putin and US President Biden. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited Russia recently.

"In a way, in the meeting with President Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister also got the opportunity to say that he has always talked about moving forward on the path of peace by proposing peace, so it is clear that if there is no peace, then in a way sustainable development cannot happen either. Will the war end, only time will tell, but everyone's efforts are focused on finding an end to the war in some way," Misri said.

"In his conversation with President Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister also told him that he has talked to the leaders of different countries and discussions keep happening on this subject and everyone's opinion is that somehow we will have to find a way to ceasefire in the war and our efforts are also continuing in this regard," he added.

Stressing on peace, Vikram Misri also quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said, "There is no path to peace; peace is the path."

Misri said during PM Modi and Zelenskyy's meeting, both sides appreciated the positive momentum on a lot of issues pertaining to both countries' bilateral relationship and also agreed to remain in close touch.

"Both sides appreciated that there was positive momentum on a lot of issues in the bilateral relationship and they agreed to remain in close touch either directly or through exchanges of visits at various other levels," he said.

The Ukrainian President also took to X to share details regarding his meeting. Zelenskyy said India and Ukraine actively developing relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

"This is already the third bilateral meeting this year with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi @narendramodi. We are actively developing our relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities. I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

