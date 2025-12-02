"Very impressive": German Envoy lauds India's 8.2pc GDP growth in 2025-26 Q2

New Delhi [India], December 2 : With India registering 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said the numbers are "very impressive" and with a growing market, India will be an even more interesting country to invest in and "a big, stable partner in the region".

In an interview with ANI, Ackermann said India's fast GDP growth is also good news for German businesses.

"The growth in India is very impressive, 8.2% is an impressive growth. When you see the upward trend in growth, I think India, with a growing market, will be an even more interesting country to invest in, and a big, stable partner in the region, and an economically powerful partner in the region. So that's good news for German businesses," he said.

India's real GDP has been estimated to have grown by 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2025-26 over the growth rate of 5.6 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, official data showed Friday.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), last week released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.7 per cent rate during the September quarter, data showed.

The Indian economy is poised to register growth north of 7 per cent in the current fiscal 2025-26, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday, in a post-GDP release presentation.

Economic cooperation between India and Germany has been rising with German companies operating in areas such as automobile manufacturing, green energy, industrial machinery, and emerging technologies. The two countries have cooperation in a number of areas including counter-terrorism.

The 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Delhi last month. The two countries unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

They also discussed their respective counterterrorism policies and key issues in the fight against terrorism.

These included emerging challenges such as preventing radicalisation online, the implications of the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, countering the financing of terrorism, capacity building, judicial cooperation and exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force, and the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference.

