"Very moved; waiting for this moment for years!": Foreign tourists express gratitude upon attending Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 : With the Maha Kumbh Mela festivities in full swing, pilgrims and tourists from across the world are flocking into the holy city of Prayagraj to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Two tourists who came to Prayagraj from Italy expressed great joy upon attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Domenico Solimeno toldthat after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, "It's a very incredible experience. Very lovely people, lovely place. A great faith sensation".

Expanding upon his experience, Solimeno remarked his experience as, "If I can say a number 1 to 10, I say 100".

He toldthat he liked the outburst of colours in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"I say colours because colours are the people, colours are the sky, colours are the sound of the tuk tuk, it's colours. Everywhere I can feel great colours. So for me, in my opinion, in my experience, it's a hundred colours, a million colours and that is too much that I can imagine".

He appreciated the management facilities for the event and said, "I can think that this is a very quiet situation for the number of people that stay here. So my compliments to the Indian people and Indian government for letting this happen quiet and peaceful".

Vania Vicedomini who also came from Italy told ANI, "It was an exciting experience for me. It was very deep, immersive and totalizing. I've been waiting for this moment for many years. I'm here for many reasons. I'm very moved".

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

