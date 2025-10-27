"Very privileged": Seychelles' newly elected President Herminie on VP's recent visit to the nation

Victoria [Seychelles], October 27 : Seychelles' newly elected President Patrick Herminie on Monday described himself as "very privileged" to host Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who attended his swearing-in ceremony and held extensive talks on developmental cooperation between the two countries.

In an interview with ANI, Herminie highlighted the historical depth of India-Seychelles relations, recalling the early recognition of Seychelles by India soon after its independence and the visit of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the island nation.

"I felt very privileged, and this morning we have had a long discussion about developmental cooperation between our two countries," Herminie said.

"I think our friendship with India goes many, many years back. India was one of the first countries to recognise Seychelles right after independence. And our former leaders, and the Indian leaders like Mrs Indira Gandhi. In fact, Mrs Indira Gandhi came here on an official visit," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of Herminie as President of Seychelles and conveyed his greetings on behalf of India.

"Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of H. E. Dr. Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India," the VP said in a post on X.

Herminie also emphasised the strong cultural and genetic ties between the two nations, discussing ways to take the bilateral relations forward and stated that Seychelles and India have already initiated talks on developmental cooperation focusing on key sectors.

"Genetically, heritage-wise, we have a lot of Seychellois of Indian descent. I'm not talking about the diaspora now. I'm talking about Seychelles, who are Indian," the President said.

"We've already had some preliminary discussions with the Indian authorities about how best India can help us to have an immediate impact on our population, with health, with education, and with the cost of living, interestingly, especially with the cost of living. We're working on a strategy that will ensure that these things are immediately effective here in Seychelles," he added.

Highlighting the long-term cooperation in defence and maritime security, the President praised India's continued support in training Seychellois officers and strengthening regional security.

"Long term, we have the defence, the maritime security agreement with India, because we share one ocean. India has been instrumental in training our officers. In fact, as you speak, we have a lot of military officers in India being trained. And other cadres as well, other professionals," Herminie stated.

Patrick Herminie emerged victorious in the Seychelles presidential election, defeating incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan in a closely contested runoff. Herminie secured 52.7 per cent of the vote, while Ramkalawan garnered 47.3 per cent. Herminie, representing the United Seychelles party, returns the political group to power after four years in opposition.

According to the High Commission of India in Victoria-Mahe, both countries have an elaborate architecture of defence and security cooperation that has deepened over the years, in response to the growing piracy menace and other economic offences in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

India gifted and installed six coastal surveillance radar systems in Seychelles in 2015, enhancing Seychelles' coastal security.

Two patrol boats, PS Topaz and PS Constant, were also gifted by India to Seychelles in 2005 and 2014, respectively, and the Indian Coast Guard's Fast Interceptor Boat C-405rechristened 'PB Hermes'was gifted to Seychelles in 2016. Its replacement vessel 'PB Boudeuse' was gifted and commissioned on 25 February this year.

India has also gifted two Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Seychelles, first in 2013 and the second in June 2018.

The Seychelles Defence Forces vessel, PS Zoroaster, also participated in Exercise MILAN, held in Visakhapatnam in February 2024. After the exercise, it proceeded to GRSE Kolkata, where it underwent a gratis refit to be escorted back to Seychelles in June 2024, thereby illustrating the strong India-Seychelles defence relationship.

