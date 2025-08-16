"Very special privilege": EAM Jaishankar welcomes RoK FM Cho Hyun to India

New Delhi [India], August 16 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed Republic of Korea (RoK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to India, describing it as a "very special privilege" to host an old friend as a new colleague.

Congratulating Cho Hyun on his recent appointment, the EAM noted that his visit "literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot about the value we attach to the relationship," and extended greetings on Korea's National Liberation Day.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, he said it marks the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea, recalling his presence with the Prime Minister when he met President Yoon in Kananaskis, Canada, a meeting that "had very strong bonding."

Expressing gratitude for South Korea's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the EAM noted the RoK's active engagement with India's Parliamentary delegation during their visit to Seoul. He added that discussions would cover "defence, security, business, economics, connectivity, people-to-people relations," and expressed hope for "a very good, productive meeting."

Cho Hyun arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening for his maiden visit, further strengthening bilateral ties.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed him, saying, "Warm welcome to FM Cho Hyun of the Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on his maiden visit to India. India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership remains strong & geared towards the future."

With Korea's Liberation Day coinciding with India's Independence Day, Cho Hyun extended his greetings after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished him. He wrote on X, "Dear External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, thank you sincerely for your warm congratulations on Korea's National Liberation Day. Today is also India's Independence Day, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations. I look forward to further deepening the close friendship and cooperation between our two countries. I hope to see you soon!"

Jaishankar also shared a snippet of Prime Minister Modi meeting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the G7 Summit in Canada, writing, "Heartfelt congratulations to FM Cho Hyun, the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea on their National Liberation Day. Look forward to welcoming you to India."

Marking the celebrations, the Korean Embassy in India released a video of diplomats wishing India a Happy Independence Day in Hindi, while the Indian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the 79th Independence Day with vibrant cultural performances by the diaspora.

