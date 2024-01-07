"Very unfortunate": Former diplomat on derogatory remarks against PM Modi by Maldivian ministers

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Former Indian diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee labelled the derogatory remarks by Maldives ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'unfortunate', adding that a certain 'red line' should not be crossed in international relations.

She further highlighted that India has been a long supporter of Maldives during the pandemic, especially in the tourism sector.

Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said, "A tweet by the minister in any government with such derogatory references to India and India's leadership is very unfortunate. Considering how much India is committed towards development cooperation in Maldives. Supporting Maldives during the pandemic, providing free vaccines, boosting tourism during the pandemic".

She also pointed out Mohamed Muizzu visiting China before India as breaking a very long 'tradition' adding that such remarks by his ministers could affect tourist flow from India to Maldives.

"While we don't expect gratitude in international relations, we do expect there should be a basic red line that should not be crossed, and that includes not insulting a country and its leadership. The distancing has been done...but the comment is viral on social media and whatever damage had to done has been done," the retired diplomat said.

She added, "Maldives President decided to visit China before coming to India. He has broken a very long tradition that whenever there has been an election in Maldives, the President has graciously accepted our invitation and come to India first. By going to China first, he is sending completely contrary signals...and he should perhaps remember that a large part of the Maldivian economy is flocked not by Chinese tourists but by Indian tourists. He should also understand that India has patriotic people and such comments may reduce tourist flow to Maldives".

Reacting on the issue, Foreign Affairs Expert Abhijit Iyer-Mitra said that several people on Twitter started comparing PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep as a 'counter' to Maldives "which it was not".

He also said that the Maldives government members should not have got involved in this.

"This all started because the Indian Twitter commentariat started comparingthe PM's visit to Lakshadweep as some kind of a counter to Maldives, which it was not. The development of tourism in India has nothing to do with the Maldives or in response to the Maldives...When Maldives Twitterati are fighting the Indian Twitterati, the real question is, why did members of the Maldives government decide to get involved in all of this? Because Indian Twitterati are not the Indian government. Government involvement is a completely different ballgame".

"The question is, why has the Indian High Commission even taken this up? This should have been dealt with proactively by President Muizzu himself," Mitra added.

His remarks come after Maldivian Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.

The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Maldivian government responded to the row over the minister's remarks, saying that the opinions are personal and do not represent its views.

It added that appropriate action will be taken against the minister at the centre of the storm. PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

