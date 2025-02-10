"Very warm, detailed, purposeful meeting": Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu after meeting US President Donald Trump

Jerusalem [Israel], February 10 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared on Monday during a government meeting the details of interactions with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the US.

The details were shared on X in a series of posts.

Netanyahu said, "As of today, we have achieved great things in the war. I have just returned from an historic visit in Washington with President Trump and with senior figures in his administration, and with Senate and Congressional leaders.

This visit and the talks that we held with the President of the US included additional considerable achievements that can ensure the security of Israel for generations."

He added, "I am not exaggerating. There are opportunities for possibilities that I think we never dreamed of, or at least a few months ago they did not seem possible - but they are possible.

This was a very warm, detailed and purposeful meeting. It covered all of the main issues before us. While we have many achievements behind us, we also have many challenges ahead of us. President Trump commended all of our achievements, especially the breaking of the Iranian axis".

Netanyahu said that he informed the US President about the "sacrifice of the fighters who have fallen, the steadfastness of our people".

He further noted, "We agreed that all of the objectives we set for the war must be completed".

These were enlisted by him as followsthe elimination of Hamas, the return of all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel, returning all of the residents in both north and south, and preventing Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu brought to attention Trump's vision for 'the day after.'

"President Trump came with a completely different vision, much better for the State of Israel, a revolutionary and creative vision, which we are discussing. He is very determined to carry it out. This also opens many possibilities before us", Netanyahu added in his remarks.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he would share more details of the meeting in "appropriate forums" and said that the visit to the US, "constitutes a historic turning point for the State of Israel".

Netanyahu added that meanwhile Israel would continue to enforce the ceasefire agreements. In a significant statement he added, "This requires us to take action, sometimes to use live fire to enforce them. We are doing so in the south and in the north."

In his concluding remarks, Netanyahu said, "My directive this evening - nobody reaches the perimeter fence or penetrates it. This is part of the agreement which we will enforce, and will enforce vigorously. We expect Hamas to meet all of its commitments and this is one of them."

