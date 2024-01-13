Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 91 in Pune

Published: January 13, 2024

Pune, Jan 13 Legendary classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital

Pune, Jan 13 Legendary classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Saturday, family sources said.

Prabha was 91 and had complained of some breathing issues, but succumbed when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a private hospital this morning.

Conferred the Padmashri (1990), Padma Bhushan (2002) and Padma Bhushan (2022), plus many other national-international honours, Prabha was an exponent of the Kirana Gharana music school, excelling in rendition of khayals, thumris, ghazal, dadri, bhajans and natyasangeet.

Prabha had penned books on music composition -- ‘Swarangini’ and ‘Swaranjanee’, is credited with inventing new Raagas like ‘Apurva Kalyan’, ‘Madhur Kauns’, ‘Darbari Kauns’, ‘Patdeep-Malhar’, ‘Shiv Kali’, ‘Tilang-Bhairav’ and ‘Ravi Bhairav’.

She composed music for a full-length dance recital ‘Natya Prabha’, a music composition adapted for jazz by a top Netherlands artist, and also created music for musical-dramas or sangeetikas.

