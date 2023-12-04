VFS Global launches first sign language contact centre in India

New Delhi, Dec 4 VFS Global, the visa outsourcing and technology services specialist, on Monday announced the launch of its first sign language contact centre for people of determination in India.

Through this initiative, VFS Global aims to bridge the communication gap for the deaf and hard of hearing community, empowering them to access visa service information more easily and independently.

The sign language contact centre provides information for visa services to Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland (including Finland Residence Permit), Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland as part of the first phase of this project’s implementation plan.

Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer (South Asia), VFS Global, said: “After the MENA region, we are truly excited to bring this solution to visa applicants in India as well, making information on our services and processes more accessible to all.

“Technology has been at the core of VFS Global’s journey since inception and this innovation, which will aid in fueling an accessible and equitable world, is a step ahead in delivering inclusive and enhanced customer experience.

“While this service is being launched for 16 destination countries in the first phase, with more destinations to be added gradually in phases.”

