Viable pathway to long-term, sustainable peace: PM Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan

New Delhi, Sep 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, stating that it provides a pathway to "long-term and sustainable peace" for Palestine and Israel.

Trump has formally announced his 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier in the day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he added.

India has consistently advocated for resolving the Israel-Gaza conflict and promoting peace and stability in the region.

While addressing the media along with the Israeli PM, Trump said if Hamas accepts the proposal, the hostages would be released and the war would end.

"Now it's time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we've put forward today. I'm hearing Hamas wants to get this done," Trump said.

However, he warned that if Hamas rejects the plan, "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."

Netanyahu also announced his support for the peace plan, saying that it achieves Israel's "war aims" but also threatened to "finish the job" if Hamas does not agree.

"It can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way," he said.

Trump's peace plan for Gaza outlines the establishment of a temporary technocratic government, with Israel pledging not to annex the Strip and ensuring that no residents are forced to leave. The agreement calls for an immediate end to the war if accepted, with all captives, both alive and deceased, returned within 72 hours.

The government in Gaza will be overseen by a new international transitional body, the "Board of Peace", which will be chaired by Trump and other members, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority complete a reform programme to take back control.

Hamas members who commit to peace would receive amnesty, while others would be offered safe passage abroad. Security in Gaza will be overseen by regional and international forces, who will also help train the Palestinian Police, while aid would flow in at agreed levels. The US would facilitate further dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to support long-term coexistence.

