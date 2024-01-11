Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Haryana CM meets Japanese delegation in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with the Japanese delegation in Gandhinagar on Thursday during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The Summit kicked off with much fanfare on Wednesday, witnessing big-ticket investment proposals from Indian and overseas companies. The high-value investment proposals included Indian companies such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Group, and global corporates such as DP World.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started in 2003. The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit. The Summit has various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the increasing role of technology in India, particularly in the semiconductor and electronic sectors..He highlighted the state's proactive approach to embracing advanced technologies like AI.

"Gujarat is proud to be the first state in India to announce plans for developing a semiconductor industry," he said.

He underlined the state's dedication to fostering the semiconductor sector, citing the swift allocation of land to Micron in Sanand as a testament to Gujarat's commitment.

"We are committed to encouraging and promoting the semiconductor sector. Within a week, we allocated the land to Micron in Sanand and presented an example of this commitment. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Gujarat is ready to be the semiconductor hub of the country to make the semiconductor programme in India successful," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed Gujarat's ambition to position itself as a leading centre for semiconductors, echoing the state's successful track record in various industries.

