Vice President Dhankhar, Dominican Republic counterpart emphasize need for int'l community's concerted action to combat terrorism

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his Dominican Republic counterpart Raquel Pena Rodriguez strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed on the need for international community's concerted and coordinated action to combat terrorism.

The joint press release of the meeting between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Raquel Pena Rodriguez reads, "Strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They emphasized the need for concerted and coordinated action by the international community to combat terrorism, by adopting a zero tolerance approach. They also called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework."

The two leaders acknowledged the "critical importance" of maintaining regional stability and peace. Vice President Dhankhar and Rodriguez emphasized the need for continued close coordination between the two countries in multilateral organizations on respective national candidatures and global issues of mutual interest.

The joint press release reads, "Acknowledged the critical importance of maintaining regional stability and peace. To this end, they recalled India's involvement in Haiti as part of UN led MINUSTAH (The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti) and underscored the importance of international support for the capacity building training of Haiti's Police and security forces."

Dominican Republic Vice President congratulated India for successful organisation of the G20 Summit in Delhi. She thanked India for amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries during its G20 Presidency.

According to the joint press release, the two leaders reiterated the high priority attached to the issues of climate change, environment and sustainable development. Vice President Dhankhar and Rodriguez expressed their willingness to work together in building resilience to the negative impacts of climate change.

The joint press release of the meeting between two leaders reads, "The Vice-President of India took note that the Dominican Republic, as a Small Island Developing State, looks forward to the adoption of the Multidimentional Vulnerability Index."

"Welcomed the signing of a bilateral cooperation MoU on ocean science and agreed to work together in exploring solution to the problem of the massive proliferation of the sargassum seaweed afflicting the Caribbean beaches, affecting the livelihood of coastal populations and the tourist industry," it added.

The two leaders underlined the opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, including under the International Solar Alliance (ISA). The joint press release reads, "The Dominican Republic side stated that efforts are afoot for early ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement that the Dominican Republic has already signed."

The two sides looked forward to deepening their engagement within the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with India as co-chair and the Dominican Republic as the representative Small Island Developing States in the Executive Committee, for the period 2022-2024, according to the joint press release.

India and Dominican Republic took note of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Raquel Pena Rodriguez's visit to India. The MoU was signed between the Central Drug Control Organization of India (CDSCO) and the General Directorate of Medicines, Food, and Health Products of the Dominican Republic (DIGEMAPS).

Furthermore, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Institute of Oceanography of India (CSIR-NIO) and the National Authority for Maritime Affairs of the Dominican Republic (ANAMAR) signed an MoU.

Notably, Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India. During her visit, she met President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She also held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Ministry of External Affairs in an earlier press release said, "The visit is significant as it is takes place at a time when India-Dominican Republic bilateral relationship is entering its 25th year. The two countries established diplomatic relations on 04 May 1999."

