Vice President-elect JD Vance, his wife received by Kamala Harris at White House

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance were received by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff at the White House.

Earlier in the day, President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and their family, attended a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, a long-standing tradition for incoming presidents. Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance also participated in the service, Fox News reported.

Following the church service, Trump and his wife proceeded to Blair House, the President's official guest residence, while Vance and his wife arrived at the White House to meet Vice President Harris and Emhoff for the formal ceremony.

As part of the inauguration day, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to greet President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House.

Vance will then take the oath of office in a ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda, followed by Trump, who will deliver his inaugural address. This transition follows a formal certification of Trump's electoral victory by Congress two weeks earlier. This will be Trump's second term in office.

Post-swearing-in, President Trump will participate in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began with President Ronald Reagan in 1981. This will mark one of his first official acts, as he signs key nominations and proclamations. Trump is expected to reverse many policies from the Biden administration.

The inaugural events will culminate with a luncheon, troop reviews, and the inaugural parade, before President Trump attends the Liberty Ball and Commander-in-Chief Ball.

At a dinner earlier in the week, Trump promised swift action on executive orders: "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor