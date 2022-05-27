Vice President Naidu expected to launch India-Qatar Startup Bridge during visit to Qatar

During his upcoming visit to Qatar, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is expected to launch the India-Qatar Startup Bridge to link the ecosystem of the two countries.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs said this on Friday at a special briefing on the nine-day visit of the Vice President to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar starting from May 30. The Vice President will be in Qatar from June 4-7.

Dr Sayeed, who served as the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia from April 2019 to March 2022, said the Vice President will also visit the Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organization headed by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

"During the visit, Vice President is expected the launch the India Qatar Startup bridge to link the ecosystem of the two countries. The next day (on June 6), he will visit Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organization headed by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. It promotes education science, health and cultural development. It also has an education city which includes well-reputed institutes such as Hamad Bin Khalifa University, campuses of International universities, Qatar National Library, Qatar Science & Technology Park and others," he said.

Vice President Naidu would also be visiting the National Museum of Qatar.

"Qatar is a very valued partner for India and our extended neighbourhood in a Gulf region. The modern relationship between India and Qatar is anchored in the historical and traditional exchanges between the people of the two countries. it is anchored under four pillars of -- energy partnership, Indian Diasporas, Trade and Investment, and Defence and Security," Sayeed said.

Naidu's visit to Qatar will coincide with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Qatar.

During the visit, the Vice President will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar's Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and review bilateral cooperation, the MEA said.

Vice President will meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit and also address a business roundtable in Qatar.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA, who was also present at the press conference, said that Vice President's visit to Gabon and Senegal will add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and highlight India's commitment to the African continent.

"The most important aspect of the visit is that it is the first-ever high-level visit from India to both Gabon and Senegal." The Vice President is visiting these two countries from May 30. On June 4, he departs from Senegal and goes to Qatar.

"So, May 31 and June 1 are the main visit to Gabon. On June 1, the Vice President goes to Senegal from Gabon. June 1,2, 3 are the three engagement days, then he moves to Qatar, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations)," Ravi said.

"An important aspect of our relationship with Gabon is that both of us are in the UNSC non-permanent membership capacity," he added.

MEA had said in a statement on Thursday that people-to-people contacts are at the heart of the historical relations between India and Qatar, with the latter hosting over 750,000 Indians.

"The multifaceted cooperation between the two sides has witnessed significant growth in economic, energy, investment, education, defence, and cultural ties. Bilateral trade crossed $15 billion in FY 2021-22. Qatar has also committed investments of over US$ 2 billion in various Indian companies over the past two years," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

