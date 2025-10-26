Vice Prez Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles President, conveys greetings from India

New Delhi/Victoria (Seychelles), Oct 26 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan has attended the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Patrick Herminie, who assumed office as the President of Seychelles at Unity Stadium in Victoria.

The Indian Vice President conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of the government and people of India, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with the Indian Ocean island nation.

In a post on X, C.P. Radhakrishnan wrote on Sunday: “Delighted to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H. E. Dr Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying my greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Vice President also held a meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Seychelles, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a statement shared on X, the Vice President’s Office stated, “Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met H. E. Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The leaders reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations.”

C.P. Radhakrishnan had also addressed the members of the Indian community in Seychelles and highlighted the “long-standing and multi-faceted ties” shared by the two nations. He lauded the role played by the Indian diaspora in further strengthening bilateral ties.

“Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm reception by members of the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the long-standing, multi-faceted ties between India and Seychelles, and lauded the Indian diaspora’s role in further strengthening bilateral relations,” the Vice President’s Office posted on X.

Notably, C. P. Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Patrick Herminie.

During the visit, the Vice President will convey India’s warm wishes to Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between the two countries, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor