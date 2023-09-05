Vicky Kaushal: Hoped I could do a film that families would come out and see

Mumbai, Sep 5 Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is doing his first out and out family entertainer in his 10 year career with ‘The Great Indian Family’ (TGIF).

The actor said that he is lucky to have finally found a movie from his favourite genre as it brings back fond memories from his growing up years.

Vicky said: “I remember when I was growing up, some of my favourite memories were about us as a family going to a theatre and watching a film that we all could enjoy together. I used to look forward to such films because it became an event for my family. It was just a lovely experience, an unforgettable one.”

“So, when I decided to become an actor, I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see. I wanted to deliver the same experience that I got. I’m really proud to be a part of a family entertainer like TGIF because of the beautiful message that it will deliver to audiences,” he added.

The actor hopes that the film will tug at people’s hearts and move them with a beautiful message.

Vicky said: “I hope TGIF is a film that people will connect to and engage with it at an emotional level as well as entertainment level. I look forward to sharing our film with the audiences on September 22.”

‘The Great India Family’ is a family comedy film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.

It stars an ensemble cast of Vicky, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

The film is slated to release on September 22.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

--IANS

