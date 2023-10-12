Vicky Kaushal shares new ‘Sam Bahadur’ poster ahead of teaser launch

Mumbai, Oct 12 Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in ‘The Great Indian Family’, is gearing up for his next release ‘Sam Bahadur’ as he shared a new poster from the film on Thursday.

The poster, shared ahead of the film’s teaser launch on Friday, shows Vicky’s titular character of the former Army chief, Sam Manekshaw, standing in an open field in a deep thought with his back facing the camera. The golden hour and the sun peeking from the horizon make the shot a compelling one.

The text on the poster reads: “Zindagi unki, itihaas humara (His life, our history).” Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Vicky wrote in the caption: “To a life well lived.”

Sam Manekshaw, an Indian war hero, was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He began his career with service in World War II and had an active military career spanning four decades and five wars.

The teaser of the film is set to be unveiled on Friday, and will also be screened during the upcoming World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 14, thereby capitalising on the theme around the war between the two nations who are known to be arch-rivals both on and off the field.

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela. THe film will debut in theatres on December 1 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster film ‘Animal’.

