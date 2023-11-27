Vicky Kaushal vows to honour Indian Army if ‘Sam Bahadur’ wins Oscar

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, shared that if he gets the Oscar for the movie, he will dedicate it to the Indian Army.

Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ stars Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Vicky enjoys 16.4 million followers on Instagram, and is quite active in sharing his day to day updates with his fans.

He recently did a “Ask Away” session with his fans for ‘Sam Bahadur’.

One fan asked: “Whom will you dedicate the Oscar or Filmfare to if you got for ‘Sam Bahadur?”

Replying with a still from the movie, Vicky wrote: “To the Indian Army.”

Another fan asked: “Describe your character ‘SAM’.”

The actor said: “Rab ka banda hai yeh... Sabka banda hai yeh!”

A fan from Nepal asked the ‘Raazi’ actor: “How was the experience learning about Gurkha's history?”

Vicky said: “Inspiring and truly motivating!”

“What would you ask Sam, if you had a chance to meet him in person?” Vicky replied: “I'll be absolutely starstruck and speechless. Dil mein kahunga... SAM is finally here!"

A netizen asked the ‘Masaan’ actor about the shooting experience in Ooty.

He shared: “Beautiful tea gardens and also me and Katrina celebrated our first wedding anniversary in Ooty when I was there for Sam Bahadur shoot having roadside maggie and bhutta over looking the lovely tea gardens. Simple joys of life!”

Was it really difficult for him to get into the character?

Vicky said: “My toughest role till date!”

How many days did it take to complete the film?

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame said: “3 years of Scripting 2 years of Technical Prep 7 months of Shoot 13 cities 8 states For 1 Legend!”

Vicky also extended warm greetings on the occasion of Gurpurab. He shared a picture of himself praying at the Golden Temple.

Vicky captioned it as: “Happy Gurpurab.”

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and will hit theatres on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor