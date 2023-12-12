Vicky on social media: There’s a difference in being in conversation, creating a legacy

New Delhi, Dec 12 Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has often created a stir with his videos on social media, says that the platform helps in building a conversation and is for day to day fun.

Talking about how social media helps in shaping an actor’ stardom today, Vicky told IANS: “Social media helps you in building conversations. But there is a difference between being in a conversation and creating a legacy. Social media helps because there is direct access with the audience.”

The actor, whose video on the song ‘Obsession’ became a rage, agrees that due to social media the attention span has become small.

“The attention span has become small too because of social media as so much content is coming and new content is coming,” he said.

The only thing that leaves a permanent mark is a film, Vicky believes.

“It’s good that you’re a part of a conversation, but you have to go deeper than that. For that, the permanency that films have which is our profession, passion and love which is always paramount. But social media is for day to day fun,” said the actor, whose latest release is ‘Sam Bahadur’.

