VIDEO! Russia Ukraine War: Russian tank crushes civilian car with driver inside

The whole world is watching the war between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian troops have now taken control of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The lives of people in Ukraine have been threatened since Russia invaded.

In the meantime, a shocking video has surfaced. In this video, a Russian tank (tank) is seen crushing a Ukrainian car on the road. In this video, a Russian tank passing by suddenly changes its route and is seen crushing a car in a very bad way in Ukraine. The tank crashed directly into the car, crushing the vehicle.

After being crushed by the tank, anyone would be horrified to see the condition of this car. The situation in Ukraine can also be predicted. According to media reports, Russian troops are infiltrating Ukraine and Russian tanks are patrolling the streets of Ukraine. People are watching this video and saying that it is an inhuman act of Russian soldiers.

The vehicle was completely flattened resulting in screams from those watching nearby. The driver of the tank could then be seen reversing back over the car further crushing it. Incredibly, the elderly driver was still alive and pulled free from the wreckage by a group of men who used tools including an axe and a crowbar who rushed to help.

A separate video appears to show the same elderly man trapped in the demolished car with its roof torn off, windows smashed and tires ruined from the force of the collision.

Shocking! A tank CHANGES direction to drive over a car! #RussiaUkraineWarpic.twitter.com/i9g0YiJRuV — Jason Hanifin (@JasonHanifin) February 25, 2022