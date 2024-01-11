Vidhu P Nair appointed as India's ambassador to Angola
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2024 03:57 PM2024-01-11T15:57:39+5:302024-01-11T16:00:08+5:30
Luanda [Angola], January 11 : Vidhu P Nair, who is presently India's ambassador to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Angola, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Nair is a Foreign Service Officer of Batch 2002 and has also served as the Director of the ministry.
"Dr. Vidhu P. Nair (IFS:2002), presently Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Angola," the MEA said in a statement.
Moreover, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
