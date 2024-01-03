Vidisha Srivastava opts for monochromatic ensembles during winters

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, opened up on her winter wardrobe, and shared how she prefers to opt for monochromatic ensembles in the chilly season.

As the winter's cold weather arrives, fashion transforms and merges warmth with style. Embracing the change in weather, Vidisha shared about her unique winter fashion styles.

Vidisha said that she hails from Varanasi, where the winters offer a pleasant atmosphere.

"During this season, the weather fluctuates from comfortably mild to occasionally quite chilly. During winters, my mother used to fill our wardrobes with an assortment of jackets, overcoats, skull caps, mittens, mufflers, scarves, and thermal wear. Over time, she skillfully knitted numerous exquisite mittens, sweaters, and mufflers for us, items we wore with immense joy and pride," she said.

The 'Meri Gudiya' fame actress further said: "Some of these cherished knits still reside in my closet, eagerly waiting for my daughter Aadya to adorn them. Layering clothing becomes essential to stay warm in such conditions."

"I love Mumbai winters as it offers pleasant weather and not extreme cold. Therefore, I tend to opt for monochromatic ensembles or add a simple scarf to my daily outfits during winters to keep myself warm and look stylish at the same time," concluded Vidisha.

In the current track of the show, during a jog, Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Anita (Vidisha) are too engrossed in their phones to notice their surroundings. Tiwari gets distracted and falls into a gutter, but Anita remains unaware, still absorbed in her phone.

Meanwhile, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) downloads an app and clicks photos of Angoori (Shubhangi Atre). At the tea stall, Tika (Vaibhav Mathur), Tillu (Salim Zaidi), and others sit together but communicate only through a group chat. Later, at the New Year party in Modern Colony, everyone remains absorbed in their phones, even amidst the celebrations.

This annoys Saxena (Saanand Verma) and he scolds them. Realising their mistake, everyone sets their phones aside.

Saxena urges them to pledge to refrain from using their phones for the upcoming days and takes their devices. The absence of a phone causes chaos when Anita misses a meeting notification, resulting in a loss of five lakhs.

Similarly, without communication, people become frustrated and even assault the Doctor (Jeetu Gupta) when he attempts home visits to check on patients.

It airs on &TV.

