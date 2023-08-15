Vienna: Afghanistan cultural association protests in front of UN office to mark anniversary of Taliabn rule

Vienna [Austria], August 15 : Afghanistan Cultural Association (AKIS) in collaboration with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a protest in front of the United Nations Office in Austria's Viena to mark the anniversary of Taliban rule in the country.

During the demonstration on Monday, diaspora leaders spoke on the rights of Afghan people and the need for the world to stand by Afghan people to guarantee their basic rights and livelihood.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and their intelligence agent for their interference in Afghan affairs and for being the real reason for the present status of Afghanistan.

Ghousuddin Mir, President of AKIS, stated that Pakistan is using the present situation in Afghanistan and imposing its interest on the Taliban. They have illegally occupied territories of Afghanistan along the borders. They are using Afghanistan as a source for their drug trafficking networks.

Satori Khan, President of PTM in Vienna said women's education is very important for human development and depriving women of education and their rights will have a strong impact on Afghan society.

The international community should put pressure on the Taliban to guarantee women's rights. This should be the basis for any dealings with the Taliban, Khan added.

Hakan Gördü, leader of a newly formed Austrian political party viz., Social Austria of the Future also joined the protest and spoke in support of the demonstrators.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Not only this, Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

The Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

