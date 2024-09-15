Vienna: Premiere of 'Amala' shines light on Tibetan struggle amid "cultural genocide"

Vienna [Austria], September 15 : A large audience gathered at a local theatre in Vienna on Saturday for the Austrian premiere of 'Amala - The Life and Struggle of the Dalai Lama's Sister,' a movie that chronicles the life of Jetsun Pema, the Dalai Lama's younger sister.

The event, organised by the 'Students for a Free Tibet' group and the Tibetan Diaspora in Austria, was a heartfelt tribute to Pema's enduring contributions to Tibetan education and culture.

Affectionately known as "Amala," meaning 'mother,' Jetsun Pema is celebrated for her leadership in the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV), a network of schools she established to educate Tibetan refugee children in India.

The film captures her personal challenges and triumphs as she took over the Nursery for Tibetan Refugee Children and transformed it into a flourishing institution for displaced Tibetan youth.

The premiere took on a deeper resonance as it coincided with growing concerns about the ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet.

Following the screening, Tibetan-Canadian activist Chemi Lhamo, a member of the International Tibet Network's Steering Committee, addressed the audience virtually. In her impassioned speech, Lhamo highlighted the Chinese government's systematic efforts to suppress Tibetan identity.

She revealed that over one million Tibetan children have been forcibly enrolled in Chinese-run colonial boarding schools, where they are stripped of their language, culture, and traditions.

Lhamo's address underscored the urgency of the Tibetan plight, while brochures and flyers detailing human rights violations in Tibet were distributed to ensure attendees left with a deeper understanding of the ongoing struggle.

Despite the inclement weather, the event became a powerful moment of solidarity, demonstrating the Tibetan community's resilience in the face of adversity. Events like these, the organisers emphasised, are crucial in keeping the Tibetan cause in the international spotlight and resisting the erasure of their culture and identity.

The Tibetan Diaspora in Austria continues its mission to raise awareness, ensuring that the voice of Tibet remains heard across the globe.

