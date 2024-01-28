Vietnam consistently refines its institutional framework to attract FDI

Hanoi [Vietnam], January 28 (ANI/WAM): Throughout its 35-year history of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam has consistently refined its institutional framework and incentive programmes to draw in and effectively manage both domestic and foreign investment resources.

The recent intensification of economic diplomacy efforts has opened up broader avenues for Vietnam to secure high-quality capital inflows into emerging industries, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In 2023, Vietnam witnessed a remarkable surge in FDI, attracting a total of USD 36.6 billion, a staggering 32 percent increase compared to 2022. This impressive figure breaks down as follows: newly registered capital exceeding USD 20 billion (a 62.2 per cent jump), supplemented capital amounting to nearly US$7.9 billion (down 22.1 per cent), and foreign investor contributions exceeding USD 8.5 billion (up 65.7 per cent).(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor