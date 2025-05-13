Vietnam: Holy relics of Lord Buddha sent from India arrive in Hanoi

Hanoi, May 13 The sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India were enshrined in the Buddhist temple Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on Tuesday with ceremonial ritual and prayers conducted by monks from India and Vietnam. The relics will be displayed in the Buddhist temple till May 16.

“Holy Buddha Relics from Sarnath, India arrived in Hanoi today and enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda till 16th May 2025 with due ceremonies and prayers by monks from India and Vietnam,” Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday extended wishes on the Vesak Day, also known as Buddha Purnima, highlighting shared cultural ties with Vietnam, where over one million people prayed at the sacred Buddha relics sent from India.

"On this Vesak Day, also deeply moved to see over one million people in Vietnam pay respects to and pray at the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Indeed a clear reflection of our age old connect, shared culture and special ties,” said EAM Jaishankar.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam has been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that has further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by a Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju-led Indian delegation, which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Tay Ninh and are currently in Hanoi.

Recently, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City attended the enshrining ceremony of the Holy Relic of Lord Buddha held at Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province on May 8. The ceremony was witnessed by most venerable monks from India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and from several other countries as well. Provincial leadership of Tay Ninh also graced the occasion.

“A large number of devotees thronged the venue to welcome the Holy Relic. It is the national heritage of India. Bringing it from India for exposition during UN Vesak Day celebrations in Vietnam is a glaring example of India’s deep-rooted friendship and robust bilateral relations with Vietnam,” the Consulate General posted on X.

