Vietnam records 8.8 million mobile money service users

Hanoi, July 17 The number of mobile money service users in Vietnam reached more than 8.8 million customers by the end of May, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last month, local media cited the latest statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications on Wednesday.

The number of customers in rural, mountainous and remote areas reached more than 6.3 million, accounting for 72 percent of total, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam so far has 275,879 points accepting payment by mobile money, an increase of 9.56 percent compared to April this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total number of transactions including deposit, withdrawal, money transfer and payment using mobile money reached more than 119 million transactions, up 8 percent, according to the ministry.

