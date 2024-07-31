Vietnam sends nearly 90,000 workers abroad in seven months

Hanoi, July 31 Nearly 90,000 Vietnamese workers were sent abroad in the first seven months of this year, almost fulfilling 72 percent of the yearly target, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

According to the ministry's Department of Overseas Labour, Japan, China's Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) remained the largest recipients of Vietnamese guest workers.

Deputy minister Nguyen Ba Hoan said the ministry had focused on solutions to stabilise and develop Vietnam's overseas markets. The labourers' selection and training process has been more strictly controlled.

For 2024, the ministry aims to send 125,000 workers abroad, focusing on key traditional markets such as Japan, Taiwan and the RoK, Xinhua news agency reported.

It eyes to have 120,000-143,000 Vietnamese people working in foreign countries every year, who send home total remittances of around 3.5 billion to 4 billion U.S. dollars.

